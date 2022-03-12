Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

BARC opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

