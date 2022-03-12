Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £584.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

