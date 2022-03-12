Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,719 ($22.52) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.07) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.69) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.91) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,550 ($20.31) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,748.45 ($22.91).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.39. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 991.40 ($12.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

