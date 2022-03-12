Barclays Reiterates “€12.80” Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.91) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.30 ($14.46) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday.

Vivendi stock opened at €11.53 ($12.53) on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($18.32) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($27.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.59.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

