Barclays Trims KE (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price to $24.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.02.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE opened at $10.04 on Friday. KE has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $72.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of KE by 182.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 156,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.