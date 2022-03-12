Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 108,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

