Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 108,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

