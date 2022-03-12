Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.