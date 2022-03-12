Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($84.78) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.53 ($84.28).

ETR:BAS opened at €53.88 ($58.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.38. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($79.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

