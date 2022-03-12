Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

