Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Increased to €90.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.35) to €55.00 ($59.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

