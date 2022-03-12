BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
