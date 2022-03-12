BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 13th total of 938,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.77.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

