BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

