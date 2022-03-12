BCS Wealth Management Invests $216,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

