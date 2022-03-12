BCS Wealth Management Purchases 2,046 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,923,000 after acquiring an additional 180,367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

