BCS Wealth Management Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after buying an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 50.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 217,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,454 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

GE stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.