Beefy.Finance One Day Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00183784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00366553 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00054910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

