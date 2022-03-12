BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BGNE traded down $22.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.53. 649,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $426.56.
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).
