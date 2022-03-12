Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEFY opened at $18.81 on Friday. Benesse has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05.

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

