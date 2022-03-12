Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 237 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

MNG opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 88.24. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

