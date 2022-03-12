BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

BGSF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BGSF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

