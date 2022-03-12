Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.87) Per Share

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

BCYC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

BCYC stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.03. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

