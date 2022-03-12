Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 1,111,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

