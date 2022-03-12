Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.41. The firm has a market cap of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.
Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)
Further Reading
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.