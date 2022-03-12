Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) to report sales of $283.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.60 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $243.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.84. 146,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

