Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $2.24 on Friday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.
In related news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BDSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. dropped their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
