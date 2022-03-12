Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 60.7% in February

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BLBX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

