BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BLW opened at $14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 85,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.