BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
