BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

