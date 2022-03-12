BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.24

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
