BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.24

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

