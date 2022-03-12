BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

