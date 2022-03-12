BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MFL opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
