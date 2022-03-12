Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 2,020.0% in February

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 2,020.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MYC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 123,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

