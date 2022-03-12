Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 2,020.0% in February

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 2,020.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of MYC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $16.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
