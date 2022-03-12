BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Position Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 66,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

