BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 645,371 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

