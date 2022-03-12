BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $27.12.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
