BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

