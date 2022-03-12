Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $23.92. Blink Charging shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 17,841 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $542,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 21.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $978.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

