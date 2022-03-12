BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Up 628.6% in February

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 488.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueRiver Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

