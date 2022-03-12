BMO Capital Markets Trims Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Target Price to $140.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.54% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Shares of THO opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.39. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 127,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

