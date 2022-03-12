BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291,447 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after acquiring an additional 318,526 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 756,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 304,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 261,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 514,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 196,334 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.