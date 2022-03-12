BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APOG. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

