BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,564,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average is $155.12. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

