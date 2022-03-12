BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.06 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Altice USA Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.