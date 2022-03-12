Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $290.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.05.

NYSE:BA opened at $176.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

