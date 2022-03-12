Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 505 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $138.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average is $272.38. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,513 shares of company stock worth $54,160,971. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

