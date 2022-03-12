Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MGMT opened at $34.84 on Friday. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

