Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,883,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day moving average of $130.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.