Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $416.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $491.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.36. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.43 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.