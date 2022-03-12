Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,720.81.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,378.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,367.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP increased its position in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

