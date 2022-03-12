Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Up 594.3% in February

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 594.3% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 33,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

