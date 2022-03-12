Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “
Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
