Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

